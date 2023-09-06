NDOT launches survey to gather input on U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan

STATELINE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the public to take part in an on-line survey to provide feedback about proposed future improvements to U.S. 50 on Tahoe’s east shore, including potential temporary test restriping of a section of highway lanes.

Members of the public can visit dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore by Sept. 30 to provide feedback on the corridor, including input on a proposed demonstration project to reconfigure an approximate one-mile section of highway lanes.

The proposed temporary striping would reconfigure a nearly one-mile section of the highway from two lanes to one lane in each direction, with a middle turn lane, from south of Zephyr Cove Resort to Round Hill Pines Beach Resort. The test reconfiguration would include a two-way middle turn lane for safer, designated turns and smoother, more reliable traffic flow.

The proposed lane reconfigurations are aimed at providing safer travel by bringing average driving speeds closer to the posted speed limit. Temporary striping would be required to be removed after the trial period. The test would allow NDOT to gather traffic speed and safety data, as well as public feedback, to inform any potential future highway lane reconfigurations as part of the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan.

On average, more 100 crashes occur every year on the corridor, almost 1/3 of which are documented to have speed as a contributing factor. The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) reports that typical roadway reconfigurations can reduce crashes between 19 and 47 percent and lead to more consistent travel speeds.

The survey is part of a continuing process to gather stakeholder and public feedback to finalize the U.S. 50 Tahoe East Shore Corridor Management Plan. The plan proposes a range of future vehicle, transit and multi-modal strategies to enhance roadway safety and mobility on U.S. 50 between Spooner Summit and the Nevada-California border. The study is being conducted in coordination with other local, state and federal agencies. To date, outreach efforts have included engaging with nearly 400 public outreach tour attendees and reviewing 1,530 public and stakeholder comments. Study information is available at dot.nv.gov/US50EastShore.

Additional state highway information is available at dot.nv.gov or by calling (775) 888-7000.