NDOT releases Fourth of July construction schedule, updates on construction work

Construction work on SR-28.

Provided/NDOT

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Nevada Department of Transportation will be removing construction crews by 12 p.m. Friday, June 30 for the holiday weekend.

Work will not be done on SR-431, or Mount Rose Highway, and commercial vehicle restrictions will be lifted now through July 9.

Work and traffic controls will resume at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, where traffic zones will be reduced to a single one with flagger control. Drivers can expect up to 30 minute delay times.

All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.

On SR-28, ITS conduit trenching will conclude by the end of July. Work is occurring on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Crews are also working in Crystal Bay installing sections of new ADA-enhanced sidewalk, curb, and gutter, as well as replacing guardrail.

Work will be occurring both day and night as needed, Sundays from 8 p.m. to Fridays at 12 p.m.

Looking ahead, staring the week of Monday, July 17, drainage work will begin on Market Creek with a single lane flagger.

Work will be 24 hours from Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at 12 p.m.

To get updates about construction related projects, text the word INCLINE to 775-242-9168. You will receive text alerts for major lane and other closures right to your phone.

Also, follow @nevadadotreno on Twitter for highway conditions and updates for your northwestern Nevada commutes and travels.