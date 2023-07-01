NDOT releases Fourth of July construction schedule, updates on construction work
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Nevada Department of Transportation will be removing construction crews by 12 p.m. Friday, June 30 for the holiday weekend.
Work will not be done on SR-431, or Mount Rose Highway, and commercial vehicle restrictions will be lifted now through July 9.
Work and traffic controls will resume at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9, where traffic zones will be reduced to a single one with flagger control. Drivers can expect up to 30 minute delay times.
All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.
On SR-28, ITS conduit trenching will conclude by the end of July. Work is occurring on from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.
Crews are also working in Crystal Bay installing sections of new ADA-enhanced sidewalk, curb, and gutter, as well as replacing guardrail.
Work will be occurring both day and night as needed, Sundays from 8 p.m. to Fridays at 12 p.m.
Looking ahead, staring the week of Monday, July 17, drainage work will begin on Market Creek with a single lane flagger.
Work will be 24 hours from Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at 12 p.m.
To get updates about construction related projects, text the word INCLINE to 775-242-9168. You will receive text alerts for major lane and other closures right to your phone.
Also, follow @nevadadotreno on Twitter for highway conditions and updates for your northwestern Nevada commutes and travels.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.