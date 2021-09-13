NDOT resumes construction on Incline Village highways

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Construction on Incline Village roads restarted this weekend with a new plan.

Construction began at 8 p.m. on Sunday with traffic controls at State Route 431 and SR-28 roundabout and motorists can expect up to 30 minute delays.

The Nevada Department of Transportation announced that crews will now be working from the roundabout east towards Incline Village. It is anticipated work will progress down to the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection for this season, NDOT said in a press release. “The change in direction (originally working west towards Crystal Bay) will allow crews to immediately open all lanes of traffic in the event of another evacuation emergency due to the location of the conduit trench,” the release said.

West of the roundabout, a trench will be dug in the center of a travel lane. East of the roundabout, the trench will be dug on a shoulder.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes are not permitted over Mount Rose Summit from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Incline Village.