NDOT rolling out upgraded traffic information service
The Nevada Department of Transportation is rolling out an upgraded traffic information service to help motorists get up-to-the-minute traffic information.
The current service has been offered by dialing 511 since 2007 but the upgrade set to arrive Thursday will offer enhanced functions and assistance for drivers.
A spokesman for NDOT said the new 511 is free through nvroads.com 24/7.
It can provide motorists with road conditions, online traffic cameras, road weather information, scheduled road closures, construction updates and more.
NDOT Director Christina Swallow said the new 511 allows upgraded route planning so drivers can enter a starting and end location to get information on the drive ahead and improved navigation maps. It allows users to create free and customized routes and the ability to set a preferred map.
Swallow said since 511 first went live there have been more than 13 million visits seeking highway information. She said the upgraded system is easier to navigate and has enhanced features to make trip planning smoother.
People currently receiving alerts through the existing system need to log onto the nvroads.com system to sign up for alerts through the new system.
