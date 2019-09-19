NDOT to close lane on Highway 28 near Incline Village later this month

Nevada State Route 28 at Crystal Bay. NDOT next week will have single lane closures on the highway.

NDOT Highway camera

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Daytime single lane closures will take place on Nevada State Route 28 in the Incline Village area Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 26 as the Nevada Department of Transportation repaves sections of roadway surface.

The single lane closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on small segments of the highway between the Nevada-California state line at Crystal Bay and Ponderosa Ranch Road in southern Incline Village, NDOT said in a press release.

The rolling work zone will begin in the Crystal Bay area on Sept. 24 and progress to Incline Village in the subsequent two days.

Brief single lane closures will also take place at the intersection of Mt. Rose Highway and Country Club Drive.

While most travel delays will be minimal, a maximum of 30 minutes in travel delay should be anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to leave extra travel time.

NDOT will work to maintain business access during construction.

The road work schedule is subject to change.

Crews will excavate approximately 3 inches of potholed sections of road surface and refill with new pavement.

The mountainous road surfaces are subject to extreme winter temperatures and precipitation, creating additional wear and tear.

NDOT plans a more extensive roadway repaving project on State Route 28 in future years as funding becomes available.