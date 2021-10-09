NDOT to wrap up Incline Village roadwork

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation wrapped up its conduit line trenching on State Route 28 in Crystal Bay and will conclude all of its road work for the season at the end of October, officials announced Friday.

Starting Monday, Oct. 11 through the end of the month crews will be patching sections of Mount Rose Highway (SR-431) and SR-28 in preparation for this upcoming winter, work is weather dependent.

Working hours for the remainder of the season will be from 7 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in work zones. Flaggers will control traffic flow in these areas. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes are not permitted over Mount Rose Summit from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe to Incline Village. Nevada Highway Patrol officers are monitoring.





“While fire season is still prevalent in the Sierra, everyone’s safety remains at the forefront of operations. NDOT and Q&D Construction will continue to carefully monitor weather conditions and coordinate with local first responders in the event of an emergency,” said an NDOT press release.