NDOT updates Incline Village road work schedule

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village residents may hear some construction noise as the Nevada Department of Transportation continues a multi-year highway improvements project.

Side street closures off of Nevada State Route 431 began Sunday, July 18, and will continue through the end of the month when work reaches the roundabout at SR-28.

Working hours are from 8 p.m. Sundays through noon on Fridays.

NDOT officials said about 300 neighboring residents were notified with a flyer in advance that Q&D Construction hand-delivered.

“We are taking several precautions to minimize the amount of noise,” said a press release. “Noise-reducing equipment and tools are being used to ensure noise does not exceed 70 DBA, comparable to a lawn mower from 100 feet away.”

Traffic is reduced to a single lane in work zones. Flaggers and pilot cars will control traffic flow in these areas. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays.

Commercial vehicles with air brakes are not permitted over Mount Rose Summit from the ski resort to Incline Village.

The updated project schedule includes:

July — Pipelining continues along SR-431. Lining placed in existing drainage pipes along SR-431.

August — Installation of new underground utility conduits along SR-28. Lining placed in existing drainage pipes along SR-28.

September — Pipelining continues along SR-28. Drainage enhancements at Marlette Creek (just south of Sand Harbor) begin.

October — Drainage enhancements continue at Marlette Creek. Winterize projects and demobilize equipment.

The department is encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin. FlexRide, operated by the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline, are local and cost-effective solutions to getting around Tahoe. Learn more about these services and others by visiting: https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .