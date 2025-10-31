NDOT wraps up work for the season (Opinion)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

To the South Lake Tahoe Community:

With the successful completion of the first season of a two-year project to repave U.S. Highway 50 between the California/Nevada border at Stateline and Spooner Summit, the Nevada Department of Transportation would like to thank locals, residents and businesses throughout the South Shore area for your patience during construction.

The final day of season one, which started in April, has concluded and drivers now have two lanes open in each direction without construction zone traffic controls until spring of next year.

An effort of this magnitude required the collaboration of numerous agencies supported by the public’s cooperation. More than 5.5 miles was paved along the busiest section of the 13-mile stretch, beginning at the casino corridor through Stateline toward Spooner Summit.

Results to date include a revitalized and enhanced roadway and a smoother, safer drive for the approximately 26,000 drivers who travel the busy stretch of highway daily. Crews removed three inches of aging roadway surface and replaced it with new asphalt.

Other improvements included the installation of 15,000 feet of new roadside curb and gutter helping protect Lake Tahoe clarity by channeling stormwater into designated drainage systems; 13 miles of trenching to place over 228,000 feet of trunkline underground conduits for Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) fiber optic cable, which will integrate roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters and flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and more.

We’ve already heard from drivers who appreciate the smoother roadway surface. And we’ll be back next year to complete the project and will provide advance information for your planning. You can stay informed and receive project newsletters with travel and traffic change reminders. Email: us50tahoepaving@gmail.com or call 775-339-9664.

Thank you once again. We sincerely appreciate your support.

Jeffrey Freeman P.E

Resident Engineer Crew 911

The Nevada Department of Transportation Team