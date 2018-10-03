NDOW removes bear trap from Stateline street

After more than one month in the same location, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has removed a trap that reignited anger over the department's policies for managing bears.

The trap was intended to capture a bear believed to have entered into multiple homes, including multiple break ins at one home where the trap was located, the Tribune previously reported. The bear has not been captured, NDOW public information officer Ashley Sanchez told the Tribune Wednesday.

NDOW, she explained, is constantly moving its traps based on reports and requests from people. NDOW made the decision to remove the trap on Terrace View Ridge after it had been in the same location for more than a month. Sanchez was unaware if other traps in nearby areas were still in place.

The department's bear management policies have been a frequent target of criticism from local residents who accuse NDOW of being quick to euthanize bears rather than educating residents and visitors â€” allegations that NDOW has repeatedly denied.

A captured bear does not equate to a dead bear, Sanchez said. When a bear is captured it is tagged, which helps NDOW track the animal and can help determine if there is human behavior, such as unsecured trash, influencing a bear's behavior.

If a bear is determined to have entered a home or homes multiple times it is euthanized.

Bear activity tends to increase with the changing seasons as some bears prepare for hibernation. Wildlife agencies urge people to be bear aware.