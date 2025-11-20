NDOW urges public to remove bear attractants following Stateline home incident

STATELINE, Nev. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and other emergency responders were called to an incident off Kingsbury Grade on Wednesday, Nov. 19. An 87-year-old man and woman sustained minor hand injuries when a bear entered their home while searching for food. NDOW is reminding those living in bear country to follow safety guidelines to help keep bears wild and prevent similar situations.

According to NDOW game wardens, a male homeowner entered his garage at approximately 4:30 a.m. and unexpectedly encountered a bear that had been searching for food. As he backed away, the bear scratched his hand and followed him into the house. At one point, before leaving the home, the bear also scratched the 87-year-old female homeowner. The bear ultimately exited the home. Both individuals were treated by medical personnel and released from the hospital.

“We are grateful that these individuals sustained minor injuries and are okay,” said Shawn Espinosa, Game Division Administrator for NDOW. “Bears are still experiencing hyperphagia, or a phase where they build up as many calories as possible before going into their dens for winter. To ensure bears make their ways to their dens, it is important that residents secure attractants.”

NDOW is reminding those living in bear country to follow these safety guidelines to help keep bears wild and prevent similar situations:

Secure your garbage. Around 90% of bear incidents start with unsecured trash. Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County all offer bear-resistant garbage cans that can be left outside. Contact your local waste management to obtain a wildlife-resistant trash cannister.

Remove other attractants from your yard (examples include bird feeders, bird seed, pet food, clean dirty barbeques, trash, and all other food and scented items.)

Remove food, trash, and other scented items from vehicles. Do not leave coolers in truck beds and keep vehicle windows up and doors locked when not in use.

Secure doors and windows when you are not home, or in unoccupied rooms overnight. Screen doors are no match for a curious bear.

Install electric fencing around beehives and chicken coops.

If you see bears near your home, scare them away: From an open window or safe distance, yell loudly and/or bang pots and pans to scare the bear away. Yelling things like “Hey bear!”, “Go bear!”, “Get out of here bear!” alerts those around you to what’s going on. You can also trigger your car alarm to scare them off as well. These methods can help “negatively condition” bears to humans and houses and teach them that it is not okay to enter these areas.

For more safety tips and resources, visit NDOW’s website at https://www.ndow.org/blog/living-with-bears/

For additional information on coexisting with bears, visit BearWise.org .

. To report bear incidents, call 775-688-BEAR (2327).

