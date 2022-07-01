Nearly $100k raised, donated by Leadership Lake Tahoe Class of 2022

The Leadership Lake Tahoe Class of 2022 raised about $50,000 that was matched by local businesses.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Leadership Lake Tahoe Class of 2022 recently presented a donation of $96,348.30 to the Boys and Girls Club of Lake Tahoe.

The class raised funds from May 4-31 with a dollar-for-dollar donation match up to $50,000 by Untethered Workspace, Desolation Hotel and Maggie’s Restaurant. The class raised $46,348.30 and the full match was granted.

Leadership Lake Tahoe participants work together to develop and execute a project that positively impacts the community. The Class of 2022 wanted to invest in future leaders and selected to raise funds to help furnish the new club building. They also achieved the highest amount raised in Leadership Lake Tahoe history.

Tahoe Chamber Board of Directors and staff congratulate the following individuals for their contribution to the community and for completion of the program:

Antonio Benitez, Ashley Hall, Caroline Miller, Chelcee Thomas, Courtney Schmidt, Danelle Hanson, Elle Prax, Erica Reese, Fran Faulknor, Frank Sylvester, Gregory Kiskinen, Heather Roberts, Erika Gonzalez, Jessica Wackenhut Lomeli, Kira Smith, Trevor Smith, Trevor Coolidge and Victoria Ortiz.

Leadership Lake Tahoe identifies and develops local leaders through a comprehensive 10-month program designed to increase knowledge and awareness of the issues and challenges facing the community. The future Class of 2023 class will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of the program.