Power restored to nearly 4,000 residents in greater Meyers area (updated)

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Update 10:50 a.m. — Liberty Utilities said on its Facebook page that power has been restored to nearly 4,000 Meyers area residents.

The outage was animal related, said the update.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Nearly 4,000 people in the greater Meyers area are without power this morning.

Kurt Althof, Communications and Media Relations Program Manager for Liberty Utilities said Sunday morning that there is approximately 3,800 affected by the outage and is not sure why the power is out, but company personnel were en route to investigate the issue.

Althof guessed that the power line affected could be animal or accident related.

There is no estimated time of restoration.

Liberty will give updates on their FaceBook page, http://www.facebook.com/LibertyUtilitiesLT/, or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/LibertyUtil_CA.

