Neighborhood shrub crawl, block party to focus on fire protection in Incline Village

The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is co-hosting the Whispering Pines Shrub Crawl & Block Party Saturday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1048 War Bonnet Way in Incline Village.

The event will include a community work-day on a U.S. Forest Service “urban lot.”

There will be a potluck at noon with music, games, prizes and fun for the whole family, according to the fire district.

The event comes during Lake Tahoe Wildfire Awareness month.

Homeowners can request a defensible space evaluation and/or chipping services with their local fire department.

They also can get involved and work together with neighbors to form a Fire Adapted Community. These neighborhood leaders work with community coordinators and fire district personnel to create a neighborhood plan for fuels reduction and mitigation work.

For more information on Fire Adapted Communities, what they are and how to get involved, please visit http://www.tahoercd.org, email info@Tahoercd.org or call 530-543-1501, ext. 114.