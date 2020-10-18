Neighborhoods around Lake Tahoe become Firewise recognized

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue raking pine needles from the Firewise "demo" home in Al Tahoe.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Several neighborhoods have worked to become Firewise recognized and are encouraging other neighborhoods to join them.

Firewise USA is a program that provides a framework to help neighbors get organized, find direction, and take action to increase the ignition resistance of their homes and community.

In becoming Firewise USA recognized, neighborhoods are not only protected from wildfire, they are also able to get incentives such as insurance credits.

“Firewise USA recognitions are a great way for neighborhoods to work together to prepare for wildfire,” said Carlie Murphy, Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator, Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities.

The Golden Bear and Montgomery Estates neighborhoods have both reached Firewise Recognition and the Al Tahoe neighborhood is on track to get the recognition.

“The Tahoe Network of Fire Adapted Communities is a program to help individuals and neighborhoods prepare for wildfire, whether or not they are interested in pursuing a Firewise USA recognition,” Murphy said.

To become recognized, neighborhoods must remove trees and shrubs that pose fire risk, rake pine needles and create overall defensible space.

Montgomery Estates, which was recognized in August has always worked hard to stay fire safe. Each June, residents get together to make a plan to clean up yards and provide help for disabled and veteran residents.

“The Tahoe Network has been working closely with Montgomery Estates and with other neighborhoods throughout Tahoe to provide assistance to neighborhoods wanting to work together to prepare for wildfire,” Murphy said.

The downside to becoming recognized is the amount of work and coordination neighborhood leaders must do. But still, having your neighbor’s house fire safe is a between for everyone.

Several neighborhoods on the North Shore are also recognized, including Dollar Point and Glenshire in Truckee.

If people are interested in pursuing a Firewise USA recognition or working together with their neighborhood, they can contact the Tahoe Network at fire@tahoercd.org or 530-543-1501 ext. 114.

To learn more about preparing for wildfire Basin-wide, residents and visitors can visit tahoelivingwithfire.com.