Nelson concedes Douglas District 1 commissioner race
County Commissioner Dave Nelson conceded the District 1 county commissioners race to challenger Danny Tarkanian.
“I wish him success,” Nelson said on Monday. “The county needs good leadership, and I am hopeful that Mr. Tarkanian will fill that role. I congratulate Mr. Tarkanian on running a strong campaign.”
With only 17 votes giving Tarkanian the lead, there was a question whether Nelson might seek a recount.
Nelson previously mused on social media about the possibility of seeking a recount, which he said would cost $3,600. Supporters pledged money to help pay for the recount, making the decision not to seek one, even more difficult.
Support Local Journalism
“Many people do not like mail-in ballots because of the increased opportunity for fraud and discretion determining the outcome,” he said. “A recount, however, in accordance with the recount rules, does not permit any changes in discretionary issues. Therefore, I have decided not to request a recount.”
Nelson thanked his supporters for their support during the election.
“Thank you to all my supporters and volunteers in helping me run a historic campaign and for giving me the privilege to serve as your commissioner,” he said.
Nelson’s concession means both Douglas County commissioner incumbents were rejected by voters, though Commissioner Larry Walsh lost by a far wider margin.
Commissioner-elects Danny Tarkanian and Walt Nowosad will appear by themselves on the ballot. District 3 Commission candidate Mark Gardner will face Libertarian Charles Holt on the November ballot.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User