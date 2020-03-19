Residents encouraged to complete census from home

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — One thing California and Nevada residents can do while COVID-19 causes social distancing is complete their census.

The census can be completed from the comfort of home. People can complete the census online at http://www.census.nv.gov (for Nevadans) or https://census.ca.gov (for Californians), via phone at 844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020 or by mailing in a hard copy.

“The federal funding Nevada gets based on a complete count – more than $67 billion over 10 years – affects all of us in our daily lives,” Kerry Durmick, Nevada Census 2020 Statewide Coordinator said in a press release. “Things like Medicaid, Medicare, nutrition and transportation services for seniors, the federal Pell Grant program, career and technical education grants, and highway construction funds benefit all Nevadans.”

Reminder letters are being sent from the U.S. Census Bureau in the mail. If residents have not received any information by April 1, they are encouraged to the bureau’s hotline at 844-330-2020.

For Nevadans without a residence, they can fill out the census at local libraries and community centers. Volunteers and employees are frequently disinfecting the computer equipment and surfaces.