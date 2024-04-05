Nevada accepts IVGID’s audited financial statements
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – On Wednesday April 3, the Nevada Department of Taxation, Committee on Local Government Finance, accepted Incline Village General Improvement District’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
On March 29, IVGID submitted the audited financial statements to the Nevada Department of Taxation. It complies with the Nevada Department of Taxation extension deadline.
At Wednesday’s meeting, the CLGF asked IVGID General Manager Bobby Magee to provide a report at its August meeting. At that time, it wants an update on the Forensic Due Diligence Audit results.
