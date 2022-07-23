Nevada adds additional safety messages to electronic highway signs

With 187 fatalities on Nevada roads this year, the Nevada Department of Transportation is boosting existing traffic safety messaging on electronic highway signs.

There were five fatal traffic collisions in Douglas County over the course of a month and a day last spring, as many as all of 2021.

Statewide, there have been 187 fatalities on Nevada roads this year Nevada Department of Transportation is boosting existing traffic safety messaging on electronic highway signs with “Friday Focus” messages.

NDOT routinely posts traffic safety reminders such as “Locked Eyes Save Lives. Watch for Pedestrians”” and “You Are Not a Firework. Do Not Drive Lit” on electronic highway signs each month. In addition to the existing traffic safety reminders, NDOT will rotate messages highlighting the following topics every Friday:

First Friday of the month – Speeding-related traffic safety messages

Second Friday of the month – County-specific traffic fatality numbers

Third Friday of the month – National traffic safety messages

Fourth Friday of the month – Statewide traffic fatality numbers

The Friday messages focus on high-priority traffic safety issues such as speeding: and emphasize the extent of statewide and local traffic fatalities. Similar traffic safety messages will also be posted to the department’s @NevadaDOT, @NevadaDOTVegas, @NevadaDOTReno, and @NevadaDOTElko Twitter accounts. Such messages have been shown effective in raising awareness with drivers. There are more than 200 digital message signs stationed on strategic transportation corridors across the state.

Last year, more than 380 lives were lost in Nevada traffic crashes. With over 90% of U.S. crashes caused in part by driver behavior, the electronic messages are an important driving safety reminder. The messages will fall on Fridays, one of the days of the week with the highest number of Nevada traffic deaths.

“These roadway signs can be a first-line defense in reminding motorists to drive safely,” NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said. “Alongside the safety messages we already routinely post, these Friday messages are another opportunity to remind everyone to travel safely on Nevada roads.”

Nevada’s goal is to cut the yearly traffic fatality average in half by 2030, with the ultimate goal of zero fatalities by 2050. The state’s Strategic Highway Safety Plan establishes statewide goals and strategies focusing on the six “Es” of traffic safety: Equity, Engineering, Education, Enforcement, Emergency Response and Everyone.