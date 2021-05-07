Nevada adds millions to budget due to handling of pandemic

Gov. Steve Sisolak says because of Nevada’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Economic Forum added $586 million to the projected General Fund revenues for the coming two-year budget cycle.

He said that, along with funding through the American Rescue Plan, will restore critical services and get help to Nevadans who most need it.

He said not only did he and lawmakers have to cut $1.2 billion from the existing spending plan, the state had to deal with sharply reduced funding as businesses were forced to close or limit capacity during the past 14 months.

He said his goal throughout was to balance protecting the public health and the state’s fragile economy.

“Every decision was rooted in the long term strategy for economic recovery that has led us to where we are today,” he said.

That meant responsible measures to keep budgets balanced and the focus on serving Nevadans.

“That method has paid off,” he said.

He said the forum members also recognized the success of the vaccine roll out and the growth in consumer confidence.

“The speed and efficiency of the rollout was a key factor in the positive economic forecast announced (Tuesday),” he said.

“We need to refill our savings account, pay off our debts and restore the difficult cuts.”

At this point, he said all restrictions will be lifted June 1 and already conventions and other events are making reservations to return to the Silver State.

Going forward, Sisolak said Nevada must change the systems that make the state’s economy the most fragile in the country.

He said the pandemic showed clearly that, “Those in the state who make the most were impacted the least and those who make the least were impacted the most. We need to make sure the recovery brings back every Nevadan, expanding child care, helping small business, investing in community-based services.”