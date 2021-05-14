Nevada adopts new CDC mask rules

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed a new directive saying that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear a mask indoor or outdoor in most situations.

That decision came just hours after the CDC lifted the requirement that people wear masks indoor.

Sisolak’s latest directive states that Nevada will neither require nor prohibit private businesses from confirming vaccination status of people. Employers and organizations are encouraged to post signage with the latest guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated guests.

He said private entities and groups may impose tougher policies than the CDC guidelines and employers can set the rules for employees.

The directive says for those people not fully vaccinated, they should continue to take precautions including mask wearing and avoiding indoor crowds.

In addition, each county has the authority to establish social distancing requirements.

Masks will still be needed in hospitals and other health facilities and in large crowds. Certain governmental facilities also require masking.