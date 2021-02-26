Nevada agencies looking for feedback on outdoor recreation

The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation and Nevada Division of State Parks is looking for feedback on how to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities throughout the state.

The agencies have released a survey to gather input from the public for the 2022-2026 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan, which will help guide the Silver State’s outdoor recreation future. The SCORP survey is available online at parks.nv.gov now through March 31.

When complete, Nevada’s 2022-2026 SCORP will:

Help prioritize the award of federal funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to the state and local communities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation areas;

Analyze state and national outdoor recreation trends and economic impacts;

Inventory outdoor recreation resources across the state and identify gaps; and

Develop a vision for improving outdoor recreation opportunities.

“Outdoor recreation is integral to life in Nevada,” said Colin Robertson, administrator of the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation, in a press release. “Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen firsthand that being able to escape to the outdoors is increasingly critical for our mental and physical health and well-being. As Nevada’s population continues to grow, the development of sustainable and responsible recreation will also serve as a growth driver that will further diversify and strengthen Nevada’s economy. We look forward to engaging with Nevada communities and gaining key insights through the SCORP survey to ensure healthy, fun, sustainable, and equitable access to all kinds of outdoor experiences for residents and visitors in the years ahead.”

Every five years, Nevada is required to develop and submit an updated SCORP to receive federal dollars from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which was fully funded through the Great American Outdoors Act in late 2020. Since 1964, Nevada has received over $50 million from LWCF to complete more than 360 outdoor recreation projects across the State. Now, through GAOA, Nevada will receive over $3.8 million in annual LWCF funding – approximately $1 million more than in previous years – to help fund Nevada-wide outdoor recreation facilities.

“This significant increase in federal LWCF means even more dollars will be put to work in Nevada,” said Janice Keillor, Deputy Administrator of the Nevada Division of State Parks. “LWCF is the only dedicated funding source for developing outdoor recreation opportunities and plays an important role in bringing outdoor recreation such as trails, playgrounds and parks to all corners of Nevada. By taking a few minutes to complete the SCORP survey, you can help ensure Nevada remains the number one place to live, work, and play while preserving the Silver State’s celebrated outdoor heritage for generations to come. We thank you for your support.”

For questions or comments regarding the SCORP or the survey, please email scorp@dcnr.nv.gov .