Nevada agency asks for feedback on Marla Bay water project

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The Nevada Division of State Lands is looking for feedback on the Marla Bay Water Quality Improvement Project.

Marla Bay receives run-off from U.S. Highway 50 and upstream neighborhoods which had caused a negative impact on the nearshore quality in Lake Tahoe.

In 2018 after a “Miracle March” of snowfall, Marla Bay beachfront properties suffered from two years of water levels well above the lake’s natural rim.

While a small water collection basin was built in the 1970’s it is no longer sufficient to hold the run-off from US 50 and other upstream neighborhoods such as Zephyr Heights.

This project is a proposed partnership between Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, the various general improvement districts in the area, Douglas County and the state to reroute much of the upland runoff to Bourne Meadows for treatment prior to discharging to Lake Tahoe.

The project will also work cooperatively with the Nevada Department of Transportation Resurfacing, Restoration, and Rehabilitation Project on US 50 that is slated to occur in 2023.

Funding for the project will come from the state’s 2021 Water Quality and Erosion Control grant.

The comment period on the project is open until April 5 and construction on the project is slated to start June 2022.

To see the full project and to comment, visit http://lands.nv.gov/news/2021-water-quality-and-erosion-control-grant-public-comment-period-now-open .