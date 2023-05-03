Nevada agency receives $1.4 million to reduce wildfire threat at Marlette Lake

Marlette Lake from the Spooner Lake approach.

Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev – The Nevada Division of State Lands announced on Wednesday that it will receive nearly $1.4 million for hazardous fuels reduction at Marlette Lake, on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

This project will help protect the area from the threat of wildfire, ensuring visitors to the area can continue to enjoy the alpine lake.

The funding for the project comes from the sale of public lands under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act. It is part of a $417 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Interior for recreation and restoration projects in Nevada and California.

The funds will be administered by the Nevada Division of State Lands’ Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, in collaboration with the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Work at Marlette Lake, located within Spooner Lake and Backcountry State Park, includes thinning shrubs and smaller trees and burning slash piles. This will help to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and enhance wildlife habitat on over 450 acres of the park.

The project is expected to begin next year, and will continue through 2030.

For more information on the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, visit lands.nv.gov/resource-programs/tahoe .

Source: The Nevada Division of State Lands