Nevada, California Senators recognized as top 10 most effective Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Alex Padilla (D-CA) were all named one of the top ten most effective Democratic Senators in the 118th Congress, according to a non-partisan study by the Center for Effective Lawmaking at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University.

Senator Padilla was the second most effective Senate Democrat. He was the chair of the subcommittee on Fisheries, Wildlife, and Water of the Budget, Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as serving as the chair of the Immigration, Citizenship, and Border Safety subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee. During the 118th Congress, he sponsored 92 bills, 9 of which passed the Senate, and two of which became law.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking ranked Senator Cortez Masto as the seventh most effective Senate Democrat, noting in particular her work to pass the reauthorization of the Lake Tahoe Restoration Act into law last year.

“I am honored to have been recognized as one of the most effective senators. Whether it’s lowering costs, promoting public safety, creating good-paying jobs, protecting Nevada’s pristine landscapes, or ensuring all Nevadans can get ahead, my priority is always serving the people in the Silver State. I look forward to continuing to fight for all Nevadans during the 119th Congress,” – said Senator Cortez Masto.

Senator Rosen was the ninth most effective Senate Democrat and the third-most effective first-term senator, making her one of only four first-term senators who “exceeded expectations” as above-average effective lawmakers.

Since arriving in Congress, Senator Rosen has worked across party lines to deliver for Nevada. She has been consistently named and reaffirmed as one of the most bipartisan members of the Senate. She has also been recognized as one of the most independent senators for being willing to break with her own party to deliver for Nevada.

“Nevadans know that I’m an independent voice for them in the U.S. Senate who works across party lines to get things done,” said Senator Rosen. “I’m honored to have been recognized once again as one of the most effective senators for my work to deliver for the people of Nevada. I’ll continue to be a strong, effective advocate for our state and will work tirelessly to help hardworking families thrive.”

The Legislative Effectiveness Scores are based on the combination of fifteen metrics capturing the bills that each member of Congress sponsors, how far they move through the lawmaking process, and how substantial their policy proposals are.

The Center for Effective Lawmaking at the University of Virginia and Vanderbilt University legislative effectiveness scorecard can be found here .