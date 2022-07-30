Nevada casinos end year with another $1B win; Stateline way down in June
STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos finished fiscal 2022 with their 16th consecutive monthly win totaling more than $1 billion, but Stateline casinos were way down in June.
Resorts reported $1.28 billion win in June driven by a 22.7% increase on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $734.7 million of that total.
Total win for the 2022 fiscal year was $14.63 billion, a 37.34% increase over the pandemic-stricken fiscal 2021 and the highest total win ever. It beat the old record set in 2007 by nearly $2 billion.
Games win and slot win both set records for the year at $4.8 billion and $9.8 billion respectively. Slot win was up 30.2% for the year and games win up 54.8%
Again, the Strip led the way raking in $8.1 billion of that total, a 65% increase over fiscal 2021. That total is another fiscal year record.
The Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, reported a modest increase of 1.5% compared to June 2021, a total of $11.2 million. But Carson was up substantially for the fiscal year as a whole, reporting $136.3 million in win, a gain of 10.2%. Almost all of that, $131.5 million, was from slot play.
That is Carson’s highest fiscal year win total ever.
Other than Carson, and North Shore Tahoe, northwestern Nevada had a bad month. Reno was down 4.8% to $85.6 million and Sparks down 10% to $12.7 million.
South Tahoe also had a bad month in June, reporting $22.2 million in win, a 28.75% decrease from a year ago.
North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay were the exception, reporting an 11.4% increase over a year ago at $2.8 million.
In Churchill County, June win was $2.1 million, a 6.34% increase over a year ago. For the fiscal year, Churchill casinos won $25.7 million, a 5.5% increase.
