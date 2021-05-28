Nevada casinos rebound in April with $1 billion in win

Nevada casinos reported a 34.8% increase in total win for April, a total of just over $1 billion.

But the comparison is with April 2019 since casinos were shut down in April 2020 because of the pandemic. With the shutdown, Nevada casinos reported just $3.65 million in win in April 2020.

At this point, the only markets down since gaming resumed in June are the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Laughlin, all in Clark County.

For that same period, the state excluding the Strip is up 10.9%.

Slot win of $793.7 million is the highest total in state history eclipsing the record set in October 2007.





While still down for the calendar year, the Strip was up 12.4% in April, reporting $483.4 million in total win.

The Carson Valley reporting area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, was up 28.4% in April with total win of $11.6 million. Slot win was up 33.3% or $2.8 million for the month. But Game and Table win decreased 60%.

The sports pool lost $103,000 in Carson. Hold, the percent of wagers casinos keep, was a negative 14.6% compared to a plus 15% in April 2019.

South Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe reported total win of $21.8 million. That is a 66.6% increase over the same month of 2019 when South Shore raked in just $13 million. Other Games — small market code for Baccarat — won $529,000. That is a major improvement from 2019 when other games lost $193,000.

North Shore casinos brought in $1.9 million in April, a 48% increase compared to 2019.

Washoe County reported its highest win total since July 2008 — $87.4 million. That is a 32.8%, $21.6 million increase compared to April 2019. The majority of the win came from Reno where casinos collected $61.8 million.

Churchill County reported $2.5 million in total win, significantly more than the $1.82 million casinos won in 2019. Only $35,000 of that came from game and table play.

Area April win

Statewide $1.04 billion

Carson Valley $11.59 million

South Shore $21.76 million

North Shore $1.92 million

Washoe County $87.4 million

Reno $61.85 million

Clark County $865.5 million

The Strip $483.4 million