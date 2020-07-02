Nevada casinos report tiny $5.8 million total win for May

With all of Nevada’s casinos closed, May gaming win was a pathetic $5.8 million.

That is less than 1% of May 2019’s $981.7 million.

Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said the only win reported to state regulators came from mobile sports betting and online poker which were not impacted by the governor’s order to shut down. Almost all of that win came from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

After two and a half months of being closed the state’s gaming win was down 45.2% for the calendar year compared to the same period of 2019.

The Strip was down 44.8 percent and Washoe County 47.2% for that same five-month period. North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay were down 47.9%, south shore casinos 41.9% and the Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County, was off 48.9%.

For the month of May, Carson Valley reported just $3,115 in win compared to $9.8 million a year ago.

Washoe County reported a negative $87,228 as gamblers claimed previous winning tickets.

South Shore casinos at Stateline reported $17,457 in win for the month while North Shore casinos were at a negative $2,986 for May.

All reporting areas were down 99%-plus for the month.

Lawton said he’s looking forward to next month’s numbers as casinos began reopening June 4. A few Strip properties are still closed but he said the vast majority of the 450-plus non-restricted licensees are back in business.