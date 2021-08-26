Nevada casinos set all-time record in July, raking in $1.36 billion

STATELINE, Nev. — That is the largest total monthly win amount in state history, beating the previous record set in May. It is also the fifth consecutive month where win exceeded $1 billion. Gaming Control Board analyst Mike Lawton said the last time that happened was in 2008.

He said July was a “perfect storm” for gaming. There were five weekends in July, a big fourth of July, Resorts World had its first full month since opening, Baccarat play exceeded expectations at a total of $160 million and there were several special events including a Garth Brooks concert, a UFC championship and Gold Cup soccer at Allegiant Stadium.

July produced the highest total slot win in state history at $873.7 million and the second highest game and table win ever at $486.2 million.

In Washoe County, total win hit just over $100 million. Lawton said that is the first time Washoe has won $100 million in a month since August 2002.

The Carson Valley area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, notched its second highest win of all time just behind May of this year. Total win there was $12.2 million, up 25.9% over July 2020.





Churchill County’s 10 non-restricted gaming licensees reported a total $2.23 million in winnings for July. That is a 10.9% increase compared to July 2020.

While the vast majority of that comes from slot play, game and table win jumped 105% to just over $21,000.

South Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe reported $32.2 million in win, a 52.8% increase over July 2020.

At the North Shore of the lake, win totaled $3.4 million, a 38.9% increase over 2020. Slot win was up nearly 53% but Lawton said game and table play “let them down,” falling 17.4%.

Area July Win Percentage Change

Statewide $1.359 billion 79.69%

Carson Valley $12.19 million 25.9%

South Shore $32.2 million 39.7%

North Shore $2.4 million 52.8%

Washoe County $100.04 million 38.45%

Reno $72.4 million 40.6%

Clark County $1.16 billion 89.7%

The Strip $793.7 million 140.5%