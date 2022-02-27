Nevada casinos’ win continues record run

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada’s non-restricted gaming licensees reported another billion-plus month for January for a record 11 in a row.

Total win came in at $1.078 billion and Clark County alone came close to that mark with $928.7 million.

Statewide win was up 41.58% from January 2021.

The biggest increase was on the Las Vegas Strip where win increased from $321.5 million a year ago to $567.2 million. That is an increase of 76.4% from a year ago and 9.8% above 2019 before the pandemic shutdown.

The rebound also resulted in a significant increase in state gaming collections —$81.2 million compared with $46.3 million in January 2021.





Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said board members were pleasantly surprised at the numbers given the rapid spread of the omicron virus during January along with bad weather that canceled thousands of commercial flights.

Total win was helped significantly by a 124.5% increase in Baccarat win to $64.8 million.

Western Nevada markets were generally up as well but by lower percentages than the south, where nearly all markets were up double digits.

The Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, reported an increase of just 1.88% to $9.96 million. Slot win increased by 3% but that was offset by a 20.8% decrease in game and table win.

Reno was up 8% to $52.3 million and Washoe County as a whole by the same percentage to $74.3 million.

The exception was the North Shore where Crystal Bay casinos saw an increase of 16.9% to $2.3 million. Slot win was up 32.5% on volume that increased more than 20%.

The news at the south end of the lake wasn’t as good. South Shore casinos at Stateline saw a 4.4% decrease in total win to just over $17 million. While game and table win was up 11.9%, slot win fell 11.9% and slots account for the majority of south shore win.

Churchill County’s nine non-restricted locations reported $2.06 million in winnings. But that is just four tenths of a percent higher than a year ago. The culprit was a 6.3% decrease by the multi-denominational slot machines that account for half the county’s total win.

Area Win Percentage Change

Statewide $1.078 billion 41.58%

Carson Valley $9.96 million 1.88%

South Shore $17.07 million -4.39%

North Shore $2.33 million 16.9%

Washoe County $74.3 million 8.06%

Reno $52.3 million 8.06%

Clark County $928.7 million 50.4%

The Strip $567.2 million 76.4%