Nevada continues recovery as jobless rate falls to 5%

Nevada continued its economic recovery in March, adding 5,400 more workers to payrolls and cutting the statewide jobless rate another tenth to 5%.

Employment is up 120,600 since March 2021 with total state employment now at 14.44 million.

Despite significant recovery in the hard-hit leisure/hospitality industry, the problem continues to be Clark County where unemployment is 5.3%.

In Carson City, the jobless rate is just 3.2% and in Washoe County, 2.8%.

Carson reported 31,100 workers employed while Washoe reported 254,100.

In Las Vegas, there were 1,040,500 working.

Nevada added 5,400 workers during March with Clark and Washoe each accounting for 1,300 of that total.

Eleven of Nevada’s 17 counties reported jobless rates of less than 3%. Lowest is Eureka County where just 1.8% of workers are unemployed.

Lyon came in at 3.8% and Nye County at 4.4%.

Dave Schmidt, chief economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, said total private sector jobs are now just 2,600 below the pre-pandemic peak and Reno set a record for employment. In addition, he said claims for unemployment benefits are at multi-decade lows.

Nevada, which through much of the pandemic had the nation’s highest jobless rate, is now sixth from the top with the highest employment growth rate in the U.S.