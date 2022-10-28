Nevada Day events 2022

Friday and Saturday

NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.

McKeen Car rides operate 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 2180 South Carson St. For more information: carsonrailroadmuseum.org .

ORIGINAL CANNON AT NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

Nevada State Museum will be offering free admission on Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The original Howitzer “Fremont Cannon” will be on display to the public for the first time since 2019. See the coin press in action. Museum volunteers will be conducting presentations in the Coin Press room. The museum is located at 600 N. Carson St.

For more information: http://www.carsonnvmuseum.org .

Saturday and Sunday

FAIRY TALE EXPRESS TRAIN AT MILLS PARK

The Carson City Railroad Association, in partnership with Wild Horse Productions, is hosting The Halloween Fairy Tale Express at Mills Park on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Wild Horse Productions and their cast of actors will perform scenes from Beauty & the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Frozen, Cinderella, Moana, The Princess and the Frog, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan and Snow White, among others.

The Halloween Fairy Tale Express will run Saturday from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for all ages and are on sale now.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

NEVADA DAY POW WOW

The Nevada Day Pow Wow will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center Facility (1860 Russell Way). This public event showcases Native American/First Nations dancing and singing; there’s also a variety of craft and food vendors on site. There is a hand-game tournament, horseshoe tournament, youth 3-on-3 tournament and, new this year, a cornhole tournament.

Friday

HISTORICAL EAST SIDE TOUR

Join Bernie Allen at 10 a.m. Friday on a two-mile walking tour of the historical east side of Carson City. This free tour begins at the Capitol steps and continues to the location of the former children’s home, which was also the site of the 1897 Corbett-Fitzsimmons heavyweight title fight. The tour also includes a visit to the site of the former V&T Railroad shops, as well as many other historic locations. For more information, call 775-315-7616.

NASHVILLE SOCIAL CLUB

Nashville Social Club is celebrating its inaugural “Nash Bash” with dancing and carousing, featuring The Smokehouse Gamblers, a fan-favorite Americana rock band from Sonoma County. There will also be a costume contest for best individual rock star, as well as a team costume for rock group. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the band starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Swan Music Hall ($10 cover). Tickets: eventbrite.com .

Saturday

NEVADA PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT GOVERNOR’S MANSION

This year, the Carson City Republican Women’s Club will again hold its annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. No reservations needed; cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10.

Local businesses donate most of the food for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, orange juice, and coffee. All the money raised goes to provide a $2,000 scholarship to a deserving local high school senior.

Republican groups have hosted the Nevada Day Pancake Breakfasts for more than 30 years at the Governor’s Mansion. It began when a newly formed group of Young Republicans came up with the idea to attract new members. Later, in 1982, the Carson City Republican Women’s Club took over the tradition.

This event offers guests a chance to meet and talk with some of Nevada’s officeholders and potential candidates and start their day at the parade with a full belly.

NEVADA BUILDERS FOUNDATION BREAKFAST BUFFET

The 22nd annual Nevada Builders Foundation Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet will take place from 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Red’s Old 395 Grill. Tickets are $6 in advance and $10 at the door. Reds is located at 1055 S. Carson St.

BALLOON LAUNCH

Watch the hot air balloons launching right on Carson Street near the Carson Mall beginning at 8 a.m. (weather permitting).

NEVADA DAY CLASSIC RUN/WALK

The race will start at 8 a.m. Register online at ultrasignup.com .

Packet pickup is from 1-5 p.m. Friday or 7 a.m. Saturday. Cash will not be accepted. Costumes are encouraged.

An annual event since 1989, the Nevada Day Classic — presented by the Tahoe Mountain Milers — is an 8K run and a 2-mile run/walk through the historic West Side.

The Nevada Day Classic is organized in partnership with Guide Dog for the Blind, Kaia Fit, and Lynn Mentzer Timing. All net proceeds will go to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

NORTHERN NEVADA FALL FEST

The 7th annual Northern Nevada Fall Fest will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Arlington Square in the front parking lot of the Carson Nugget Casino.

The event features local crafters, reps, businesses, food trucks, raffles, shopping candy and more.

CARSON MALL

The Carson Mall will host Nevada Day festivities, including a craft show, a Bloody Mary contest, a cornhole tournament and more. Events will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information: facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall .

NEVADA DAY PARADE

Beginning at 10 a.m., it’s the 84th annual Nevada Day Parade. The event is the largest celebration of statehood in the country.

36th NEVADA DAY CHILI FEED

The annual Chili Feed will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in the Alatte room at the Carson Nugget (507 N. Carson St.). Admission is free.

NEVADA DAY BEARD CONTEST

Hosted by Cipriani’s Downtown Barber Shop and Paradise Salon–Spa–Wellness. Held immediately following the parade, the contest takes place on the main stage at McFadden Plaza. There is no entry fee; the contest is open to anyone with a beard. Award categories include best overall; longest; fullest; reddest; whitest; blackest; best salt and pepper; best groomed; scruffiest; and most-bearded community.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SINGLE JACK DRILLING CONTEST

The 49th Annual World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest takes place starting at 11 a.m. in the Carson Mall parking lot at 1313 S. Carson St.

Contestants use 4.5-pound hammers and a ¾-inch bit of steel to drill as deep and fast as they can in a 4,320 pound piece of Sierra White granite. They have 10 minutes to drill and their only help is from an assistant who runs water into the hole to clear out stone chips. The deepest hole wins.

The contest goes back to the mining skills of the Comstock, when blast holes for dynamite were punched into ore bodies by hand.

GOVERNOR’S MANSION TOURS

The Governor’s Mansion will again be hosting tours this year from 2-4 p.m.

NEVADA DAY CONCERT

The Capital City Community Band will present its annual Nevada Day concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, immediately following the parade, in the Capital Amphitheater.

The concert will feature a variety of music from big band sounds to marches and patriotic songs. A special feature will be “Home Means Nevada” by Marine Band arranger Sgt. Scott Ninmer. The free concert will also include the band’s traditional musical salute to each branch of our armed forces.

The band, founded in 1978 by Richard Doede, is under the direction of Nick Jacques and is comprised of members from Carson City, Dayton, Reno, Sparks and Gardnerville.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy this concert; bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, visit the Facebook page: Carson City Community Band.

USAF MOBILITY BAND ON STAGE

The USAF Mobility Band will be performing on the McFadden Plaza Stage at 5 p.m. Parade-goers will see them this year on the VFW float. The Mobility Band is a part of the much larger USAF Band of the Golden West out of Travis AFB. Brought to you by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

Monday

GOVERNOR’S MANSION TRICK OR TREAT

On Monday, trick-or-treating will take place from 5-8 p.m. There will be music and entertainment for the whole family.