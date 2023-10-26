Nevada Day events: Friday-Saturday schedule

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

NEVADA DAY POW WOW

The Nevada Day Pow Wow will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday at the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center Facility (1860 Russell Way). This public event showcases Native American/First Nations dancing and singing; there’s also a variety of craft and food vendors on site. The event will also feature a drum contest.

HISTORICAL EAST-SIDE TOUR

Join Bernie Allen and Donna McLaren on Friday at 10 a.m. for a two-mile walking tour of the historical east side of Carson City.

The free tour begins at the Capitol steps and continues to the location of the former children’s home. The tour also includes a visit to the site of the former V&T Railroad shops as well as many other historic locations.

FLY FISHING TIE-A-THON

The Carson Fly Fishing Club is holding a Tie–A-Thon to tie flies for charity on Friday.

The event will take place at the Silver City RV Resort, 3165 US 395 N. in Minden, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

NEVADA STATE MUSEUM

Nevada State Museum will be offering free admission from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Coin Press No. 1 minting demonstrations and interpretive talks in the historic Mint will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Vouchers for half-ounce .999 fine silver planchets will be sold in the Museum Store starting at 11 a.m.

The Friends of the Nevada State Museum will be serving hot chocolate and baked goods during the parade.

NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM

Nevada State Railroad Museum will be offering free admission from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

As a special Nevada Day Weekend treat, the museum will be operating the McKeen Motor Car; fares are $8 for ages 12 and over, $4 for ages 4-11 and museum members, and free for ages 3 and under.

McKeen Car rides operate 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. The museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St. For information: carsonrailroadmuseum.org .

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

NEVADA PANCAKE BREAKFAST AT GOVERNOR’S MANSION

The Carson City Republican Women’s Club will hold its pancake breakfast from 7-9:30 a.m. No reservations needed; cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children under 10.

BREAKFAST AT RED’S

On parade day from 6 to 9:30 a.m. head down to Red’s Old 395 for the Metcalf Way Nevada Day Breakfast Buffet. Early bird tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.

BALLOON LAUNCH

Watch the hot air balloons launch from Fairview to downtown Carson Street starting at 8 a.m. (weather permitting).

NEVADA DAY CLASSIC RUN/WALK

The race will start at 8 a.m. Register online at ultrasignup.com .

Packet pickup is from 1-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Brewery Arts Center. Cash will not be accepted. Costumes are encouraged.

An annual event since 1989, the Nevada Day Classic — presented by the Tahoe Mountain Milers — is an 8K run and a 2-mile run/walk through the historic West Side.

The Nevada Day Classic is organized in partnership with Guide Dog for the Blind, Kaia Fit, and Lynn Mentzer Timing. All net proceeds will go to Guide Dogs For The Blind.

NEVADA DAY PARADE

Beginning at 10 a.m., it’s the 85th annual Nevada Day Parade. The event is the largest celebration of statehood in the country.

STEWART INDIAN SCHOOL CULTURAL CENTER & MUSEUM

Visit the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The cultural center and museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a beading demonstration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Dale Bennett, Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California, who attended Stewart Indian School from 1969-1973.

TUFF SHED GIVEAWAY

Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate will be raffling a Tuff Shed for giveaway. Raffle tickets can be purchased before and during the parade from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for five tickets. Ticket sales and sponsorship support the Carson City VA & Holiday With a Hero program. Hot dogs, popcorn, and refreshments will also be available.

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SINGLE JACK DRILLING CONTEST

The 50th Annual World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest takes place starting at 11 a.m. in the Carson Mall parking lot at 1313 S. Carson St.

Contestants use 4.5-pound hammers and a 3/4-inch bit of steel to drill as deep and fast as they can in a 4,320-pound piece of Sierra White granite. They have 10 minutes to drill, and their only help is from an assistant who runs water into the hole to clear out stone chips.

The deepest hole wins. The contest goes back to the mining skills of the Comstock, when blast holes for dynamite were punched into ore bodies by hand.

NEVADA DAY BEARD CONTEST

Hosted by Cipriani’s Downtown Barber Shop and Paradise Salon–Spa–Wellness. Held immediately following the parade, the contest takes place on the main stage at McFadden Plaza. There is no entry fee; the contest is open to anyone with a beard.

Award categories include best overall; longest; fullest; reddest; whitest; blackest; best salt and pepper; best groomed; scruffiest; and most-bearded community.

FALL FEST AT CARSON NUGGET

The Carson Nugget will host Fall Fest in Arlington Square at 507 N. Carson St., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where participants can shop local crafters, food trucks, local businesses, candy, raffles, and more.

CARSON MALL

The Carson Mall will host Nevada Day festivities. Events will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, visit facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall .

ANNUAL CHILI FEED

The 39th annual Chili Feed will take place at the Carson Nugget in the upstairs Banquet Center from noon to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

CAPITAL CITY COMMUNITY BAND

The Capital City Community Band opens its 46th concert season with a free concert of patriotic and Halloween favorites on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Amphitheater in the Legislative Mall in Carson City (weather permitting.) The concert is free to the public. Parents are encouraged to bring their children. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.

GOVERNOR’S MANSION TOURS

The Governor’s Mansion will again be hosting tours this year from 2-4 p.m.

USAF MOBILITY BAND ON STAGE

The USAF Mobility Band will be performing on the McFadden Plaza Stage at 5 p.m. Parade-goers will see them this year on the VFW float. The Mobility Band is a part of the much larger USAF Band of the Golden West out of Travis AFB. Brought to you by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

POST PARADE CELEBRATION

A post parade celebration will be held on Telegraph, Curry, and Proctor Streets from 3-6 p.m. featuring vendors and live music.