Nevada Day Treasure Hunt starts Tuesday

The person who finds this medallion will win $1,000.

Provided

The Nevada Day Treasure Hunt adds a fun sense of history leading up to Nevada Day festivities, and this year the hunt, which officially begins Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Here’s a warmup clue ahead of Tuesday’s first clue. Clues will be posted in the mornings.

Warm Up

Ma, he was a good Ol’son

Who carried the torch and now is done

Take My Keys and Catch an Arrow

And the Floras and Montoyas tip their sombrero!

The hunt centers around a medallion hidden somewhere in Carson, Churchill, Douglas, Lyon, Mineral, Pershing, Storey or Washoe counties. The 16 clues are provided Tuesday through Saturday and published on the hunt website starting Oct. 4. The person who finds the medallion wins $1,000.

For information, visit nevadadaytreasurehunt.org .

Treasure hunt rules

— The medallion will not be hidden on school property.

— The medallion will not be buried, and no structure needs to be disturbed or climbed to find it.

— Treasure hunting must be limited to daylight hours.

— Treasure hunters must be respectful of others’ privacy, property and person. The medallion will not be hidden on private property; searching on private property is prohibited.

— Treasure hunters must obey all posted signs and ensure that any gates for public areas are closed securely upon exiting, if the gate was closed upon the treasure hunter’s entry. Areas being searched should be left undisturbed, in the same condition as before the search.

— The first hunter to find the medallion must bring it to the Nevada Appeal, 580 Mallory Way in Carson City, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for validation of the medallion and eligibility and to redeem the prize. The winning hunter must provide to organizers his or her name, date of birth, email address (if any), physical address and phone number. The winning hunter may also be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release.

— Treasure hunters are not permitted to communicate with the official treasure hunt representatives, organizers, or sponsors for additional clue clarification, advice or assistance.

— Treasure hunters must be at least 18 years old.

— Any treasure hunter found to have violated these rules will be ineligible to win the prize.