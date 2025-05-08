Nevada Department of Taxation places IVGID on fiscal watch

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Taxation’s Committee on Local Government Finance (CLGF) placed the Incline Village General Improvement District on fiscal watch on April 29 due to numerous extension requests in submitting the audit figures for 2023-2024.

After the fifth request for an extension in submitting those figures, the CLGF called a meeting with the Department of Taxation to gather information earlier in April. It was presented as a fact-finding meeting attended by Davis Farr, the agency’s former auditor, and IVGID board members. Following two disclaimers of opinion, Davis Farr prematurely terminated a five-year contract earlier in 2025.

Under fiscal watch, the CLGF will offer additional scrutiny to the district as it completes its 2023-2024 fiscal year audit, and add additional deadlines in the submission of its overall financial reports. The CLGF additionally approved an extension until the end of the current month to submit both the audit and the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

“Like many of you I have had a long and fulfilling career in public service, but I have never encountered a public agency in such disarray, or a fee quite like the one it imposes, its facility fee,” said Incline Village resident Judith Miller at the meeting. IVGID District General Manager Robert Harrison noted cited “significant progress in addressing the reporting challenges that have occurred since the District switched its financial reporting to the Tyler ERP system in 2022.”

A number of financial errors, including thousands of duplicate invoices totaling $6 million, raised public eyebrows, but are attributed to the software shift.

The following day, IVGID met in its regular meeting on Southwood Blvd. Multiple members of the community arrived to comment on the agenda, and some spoke against proposals to increase recreation fees in light of the current struggle to deliver financial figures.

“You’ve probably killed the prospect of finding a new auditor, because who wants to board the sinking ship?,” said Aaron Katz, Incline resident. Katz and others noted dismay at raising fees. “The only way you’re going to afford $30 million snowflake houses and $15 million beach houses is to keep increasing the rec fee.”

The next IVGID meeting will be held May 7, in a special meeting to discuss elements of a budget workshop and fiscal management across the broader organization as well as the Facilities, Marketing and Communications, and Food and Beverage teams.