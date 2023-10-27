Nevada Department of Transportation substantially completes SR 28/431 Incline Village-area improvements

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction have substantially completed a multi-year project to resurface and enhance sections of State Routes 28 and 431 to preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.

Over the past two construction seasons, crews used approximately 41,500 tons of asphalt to repave and enhance approximately 14 miles of State Routes 28 and 431, centered around Incline Village.

Project improvements include:

• Repaved aging roadway asphalt on eight miles of SR 431 (Mt. Rose Highway) from the summit to the SR 28 intersection and six miles of SR 28 from southern Incline Village to the Nevada-California state line at Crystal Bay

• Installed 17,000 linear feet of roadway curb and gutter improvements

• Roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail replaced with new enhanced, decorative barrier along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to SR 28 intersection

• New detention basins and drainage improvements installed on SR 28 at Marlette Creek to enhance stormwater quality before it enters the lake

• Reinforced an aging timber wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point, using concrete that was shaped and stained to look like natural surrounding rock

• Installation of underground conduit line to connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps. This also provides opportunity for early installation of future electrical and communications including fiber optic cables, and is part of a broader plan to make high-speed internet more accessible throughout the state

Minor finishing construction will continue through the beginning of November and complete in spring 2024. Drivers will still see periodic lane reductions through the first of November and next spring for finishing construction such as final utility alignments and more.

As many as 10,000 drivers travel the highways every day.