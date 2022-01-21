Nevada Dept. of Conservation and Natural Resources launches “Conserve Nevada” grant program

RENO, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR) is excited to launch the next phase of one of the State’s most important and successful conservation and recreational grant programs. Formerly known as the Conservation and Resource Bond Program approved by Nevada voters in 2002 (or “Q1”), the new and expanded program will be known as “Conserve Nevada.”

Under Assembly Bill 84 passed by the Nevada Legislature in 2019, Conserve Nevada is a continuation and renewal of the State’s original conservation bond program enacted in 2002. Through the Conserve Nevada program, $217.5 million in bond proceeds will be leveraged over the next decade as follows:

• $77.5 million in grants to nonprofits, local/county governments, and other agencies for projects to enhance recreational trails and facilities, acquire and protect environmentally sensitive land, improve river corridors and watersheds, improve wild lands to reduce fire risk, and protection of Nevada’s historic and cultural resources.

• $50 million will be used for projects at the Las Vegas Springs Preserve, Clark County Wetlands Park, Lower Las Vegas Wash and Las Vegas Valley Rim Trail.

• $60 million will be provided to the Nevada Division of State Parks and Nevada Department of Wildlife for improvements to wildlife habitat, wildlife facilities, and Nevada’s State Parks.





• $30 million will be provided to the Nevada Division of Museums for improvements at Nevada’s Museums, including expansion of the Boulder City Railroad Museum and improvements at the East Ely Depot Museum.

As the Conserve Nevada program gets underway, all Nevada residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in an upcoming Listening Session to share their input and help guide development of the program’s regulatory requirements, grant project selection criteria, and more. The Listening Sessions are scheduled as follows:

• Reno: February 8, 6pm-7pm at the Nevada Department of Wildlife Headquarters (Main Board Room), 6980 Sierra Center Pkwy #120

• Statewide Virtual Listening Session: February 10, 6pm-7pm, Click here to join the video meeting or call in: +1 775-321-6111,,518328967# (Phone Conference ID: 518 328 967#)