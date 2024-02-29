Nevada Dept. of Transportation warns of possible Kingsbury Grade closure due to storm
STATELINE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has warned they may be forced to close Kingsbury Grade due to the blizzard expected to hit the basin starting Thursday.
“Anticipated snowfall rates, blizzard warnings, and staffing concerns may cause NDOT to close SR 207, Kingsbury Grade, on the Carson Valley side,” said Bhupinder Sandu, NDOT District II Engineer.
He added snow removal priority will be U.S. 50 in and out of the Tahoe basin in case Caltrans is forced to close I-80.
The closure could come as early as Friday morning.
WINTER DRIVING TIPS
- Only travel in winter weather when necessary, leave enough time to safely reach your destination and plan your route to help avoid snowy/icy areas and steep hills.
- Before driving, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 within Nevada (or 1-877-NV-ROADS outside of Nevada) or logging on to http://www.nvroads.com.
- Share your travel itinerary so others know when to expect you.
- Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors, lights, turn signals and license plates.
- Buckle up.
- Turn on headlights to see and be seen.
- Do not rely solely on GPS to find alternate routes, as it could lead to unmaintained roadways or hazardous areas.
- Turn off cruise control.
- Avoid quick starts, stops and fast turns. Accelerate, brake and steer smoothly and gradually.
- Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions.
- Do not slam on brakes. Apply steady pressure on ABS-equipped (antilock braking system) vehicles and pump the brakes if necessary on non-ABS vehicles.
- Always comply with all posted traction device requirements.
- If your vehicle has snow tires, install and use them between October 1 and April 30.
- Keep additional distance from other vehicles.
- Watch carefully for snow removal equipment.
- Do not pass without good distance and sight clearance.
- Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas- they may freeze first.
- Maintain a high fuel level.
- If vehicle begins to skid, steer in direction of slide and slowly remove foot from accelerator.
- Be aware of black ice.
- If parked or stuck in snow, leave window slightly cracked for ventilation and make sure vehicle exhaust system is clear of snow.
