Nevada Dept. of Transportation warns of possible Kingsbury Grade closure due to storm

STATELINE, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation has warned they may be forced to close Kingsbury Grade due to the blizzard expected to hit the basin starting Thursday.

“Anticipated snowfall rates, blizzard warnings, and staffing concerns may cause NDOT to close SR 207, Kingsbury Grade, on the Carson Valley side,” said Bhupinder Sandu, NDOT District II Engineer.

He added snow removal priority will be U.S. 50 in and out of the Tahoe basin in case Caltrans is forced to close I-80.

The closure could come as early as Friday morning.

