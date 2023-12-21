Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation chosen for national initiative to increase access to nature for children across the Silver State 

Members of the Outdoor Education Advisory Working Group at the Atlanta Vision Lab from left to right: Roz Brooks of Blacks in Nature, Carrie McGill of Douglas County High School, and Kendal Scott of the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation announced its selection for the Nature Everywhere initiative, a national program aimed at expanding equitable access to nature for children throughout the state. This groundbreaking initiative, organized by the Children & Nature Network in collaboration with the National League of Cities and KABOOM!, will empower Nevada to foster a deeper connection between its youth and the great outdoors.

The Nature Everywhere program is designed to create meaningful change in 100 communities across the United States by 2025. Through a competitive application process, 19 communities, including Nevada, have been chosen to receive two years of strategic planning, technical support and start-up funding to develop and implement community-driven plans that prioritize nature-based experiences and learning for children and families.

The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation has been tasked with leading the effort to integrate outdoor education and recreation seamlessly into the PreK-12 public education system across the state. The Division aims to leverage its participation in the Nature Everywhere Initiative to amplify the impact of the Outdoor Education Advisory Working Group, guide statewide policies, and catalyze large-scale efforts supporting community connections to the outdoors.

“The Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation’s application hit every mark when it comes to our Nature Everywhere goals,” said Sarah Milligan-Toffler, President and CEO of the Children & Nature Network. “At the heart of the team’s work is identifying best practices from across the country that can benefit Nevada’s PreK-12 students. This team presents an excellent opportunity to bring about state-level policy changes. We are excited to support Nevada to expand outdoor education across the state.”

“Thanks to our selection for the Nature Everywhere initiative, Nevada has a unique opportunity to make the outdoors a regular part of children’s lives through schools,” said Kendal Scott, Outdoor Education Lead with the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. “We are excited to be a part of this work as the first state selected for the initiative. The resources and expertise provided by the Nature Everywhere community will position Nevada as a leader in providing access to outdoor recreation for all.”

As a first step, the Division of Outdoor Recreation and partners from the Outdoor Education Advisory Working Group joined eight other communities for a Nature Everywhere Vision Lab in Atlanta, Georgia to explore proven nature-connection strategies and connect with technical assistance experts. Over the next two years, the Nevada team will:

Engage youth and community residents in creating visions for equitable access to nature.

Map community stakeholders, assets and gaps.

Conduct funding and policy scans.

Identify the best nature connection strategies for the state of Nevada.

Build and deepen regional partnerships.

Develop and implement an outdoor inclusion and access plan.

For more information about the Division of Outdoor Recreation, contact Kendal Scott, Outdoor Education Lead or visit ndor.nv.gov.

For more information about the Nature Everywhere initiative, visit childrenandnature.org/nature-everywhere , read this national news release , and/or contact Laura Mylan, Children & Nature Network, laura@childrenandnature.org .