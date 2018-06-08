Nevada Election Day is June 12: Where, how to vote

Today is the final day of early voting in Nevada ahead of the June 12 primary.

Voters in the state will weigh in on critical races from some of the top elected offices in Nevada to races for local boards.

And if early indications hold steady, turnout could be notably higher in the Nevada counties at Lake Tahoe.

"I'm very pleased to see that more people are showing up," Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula told the Tribune Thursday.

Total turnout in Washoe County for the 2014 primary was 23.43 percent. Spikula said turnout for this year's primary could reach 30 percent or higher.

"I think we're going to beat that — probably not by a lot but I could see us hitting a 30 percent turnout, maybe more."

Recommended Stories For You

In Douglas County more than 2,100 voters requested mail-in ballots under a program that allows them to self-identify as disabled. As of Wednesday night, 4,593 voters cast a ballot either early or absentee, according to the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer's Office.

That's 150 short of the 4,743 early and absentee votes cast in the 2016 primary election.

Spikula speculated that some high-profile races in the state could be driving turnout in Washoe County.

Nevadans are voting on a U.S. Senate seat and all major statewide offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, controller and attorney general.

Unlike California, which received national media attention for its top two primary system, or "jungle primary" as some labeled it, Nevada has a closed primary system, meaning voters must be registered with a party in order to vote in partisan races. Those voters can only vote for candidates with the same party affiliation.

Early voting in Nevada started May 26 and concludes today, June 8. The only early voting location in Incline Village is at the Raley's located at 930 Tahoe Blvd. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. In Douglas County, polls are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the last day of early voting at the Douglas County Courthouse.

While top of the ticket races have generated their share of media attention, some local races could be responsible for some of the increased interest.

Washoe County has multiple commission seats and county-wide positions including assessor, clerk, district attorney, public administrator, recorder, treasurer and sheriff (the last of which is nonpartisan) on the ballot.

Additionally, voters within the Incline Village General Improvement District will look to narrow a field of six candidates to four, all of whom are vying for one of the two seats up for election this year.

In Douglas County, early voting is on pace to approach 7,000 this year, thanks in part to a dramatic sheriff's race and battles for county commissioner, assessor and public administrator.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Of note in both counties, voters do not have to go to an assigned location — they can vote at any polling location in the county they reside.

Washoe County's Spikula did note that absentee mail-in ballots must be mailed in — they cannot be returned to a polling location in person. However, if voters are concerned about their mail-in ballot being received in time (all ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day) they can bring their ballot to a polling place and surrender it in order to cast a ballot on Election Day. Voters should bring their sample ballot, as it will speed up the process.

And while it is too late to register to vote in Nevada's primary on June 12, eligible residents can register for the November general election.

"Every vote, especially at the local level, really does count," Spikula said.

Tribune Editor Ryan Hoffman and Kurt Hildebrand, editor of The Record-Courier, contributed to this report.

CORRECTION: This article originally stated: “That's 150 short of the 4,743 early and absentee votes cast in the 2016 primary election — a notable comparison due to the fact that presidential elections tend to draw more voters.” The second half of that sentence has been deleted. Nevada does not vote for president in its primaries. The state uses a caucus system.