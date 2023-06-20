Nevada Episcopal bishop to visit historic Glenbrook church to celebrate Rev. Warren’s retirement

Rev. Victoria Warren



GLENBROOK, Nev. — The new Episcopal Bishop of Nevada will visit St. John in the Wilderness Church on the grounds of Camp Galilee in Glenbrook this weekend to honor the Rev. Victoria Warren’s 12 years of service to the congregation of the historic lakeside church.

The Right Reverend Elizabeth Bonforte Gardner will make her annual parish homecoming to coincide with the retirement celebration of the Rev. Victoria Warren after 12 years as rector of the historic Lake Tahoe church at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 25, the Feast Day of St. John the Baptist. All are welcome to attend.

Prior to her ordination in 2008, Rev. Warren directed a nonprofit that focused on solving social issues through the Nevada Legislature. Under her leadership, changes were instituted to protect consumers, seniors, children, the homeless, the disabled, the gay community and other marginalized people.

Bishop Gardner approved the congregation’s desire to keep a relationship with Rev. Warren as Rector Emerita, the first retired clergy member to have this title in the Diocese of Nevada.

“Under Victoria’s leadership, St. John’s has become a healthy, vibrant parish that is known for spiritual hospitality to members, visitors and countless charities that benefit from its strong outreach to the community,” Bishop Gardner said. “We are grateful she plans to stay in relationship and service to this special place.”

A resident of Carson City since 1982, Rev. Warren is married to Ron Warren, with whom she enjoys an extensive blended family.