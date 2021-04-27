Nevada fifth-fastest growing state in the union
STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada was the fifth fastest growing state in the nation, following Utah, Idaho, Texas and North Dakota, according to the Census.
The Silver State grew 15% to 3.1 million people over the past decade.
Nevada won’t be adding another seat in Congress for the first time in 20 years after the U.S. Census released the state population on Monday.
The state received an additional seat in Congress as a result of the 1980, 2000 and 2010 Censuses.
The state’s population in 2010 was 2.7 million, though growth in the early part of the teens was slowed by the effects of the Great Recession.
The West was the second fastest growing portion of the country, with the population increasing by 9.2%.
Delays caused by the coronavirus contributed to increased time it has taken to release Census data.
Census figures were only released down to the state level on Monday with more information due out in August and September, according to officials.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Speed limit to be reduced on popular road in Incline Village
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Motorists driving on Lake Tahoe’s North Shore will have to reduce their speed next week or risk getting a citation.