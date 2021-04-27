Nevada fifth-fastest growing state in the union





STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada was the fifth fastest growing state in the nation, following Utah, Idaho, Texas and North Dakota, according to the Census.

The Silver State grew 15% to 3.1 million people over the past decade.

Nevada won’t be adding another seat in Congress for the first time in 20 years after the U.S. Census released the state population on Monday.

The state received an additional seat in Congress as a result of the 1980, 2000 and 2010 Censuses.

The state’s population in 2010 was 2.7 million, though growth in the early part of the teens was slowed by the effects of the Great Recession.

The West was the second fastest growing portion of the country, with the population increasing by 9.2%.

Delays caused by the coronavirus contributed to increased time it has taken to release Census data.

Census figures were only released down to the state level on Monday with more information due out in August and September, according to officials.