Nevada gaming board puts restrictions on casinos

The Nevada Gaming Control Board placed restrictions on casinos that include limiting players at tables.

Getty Images

Nevada casinos have received restrictions from the gaming board to help fight the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Nevada Gaming Control Board made the announcement Wednesday in a press release that it was placing restrictions on casinos “who choose to continue operations at this time.”

The restrictions include limiting players at tables, more stringent cleaning of machines and following social distancing guidelines.

The complete list of restrictions are as follows:

There may be no more than three chairs at each table game;

Each gaming machine must be cleaned and sanitized at least once every two hours;

Patrons may not serve themselves from buffets that remain open. Similarly, employees may not serve themselves in employee dining areas;

The gaming floor and other public areas of a licensee’s property must operate under the Interim Guidance for Coronavirus Disease 2019, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The board said in conjunction with the governor’s office, it will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19, and will issue further directives as appropriate.

The restrictions will remain in place until further notice, according to the release.