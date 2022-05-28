Nevada gaming win again tops $1 billion but South Tahoe down

STATELINE, Nev. — Nevada casinos won more than $1 billion in April, exceeding that mark for the 14th consecutive month.

The driver behind the total of $1.128 billion was the continued recovery of tourist business on the Las Vegas Strip that accounted for $593.5 million of the total. That is an increase of nearly 23% compared with April 2021.

Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said that recovery includes the return of international customers once again able to get to Las Vegas from 17 destinations. He said flights have almost totally recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic with international passenger totals at their highest since February 2020.

Table game win increased 31.9% ($78.4 million) to $324.4 million. That includes $51.8 million in Baccarat win, a 75.9% jump.

Slot win totaled $804.1 million for the month.

Numerous smaller markets across the state were actually down a bit, but those markets had already recovered from the damage caused by the pandemic.

In western Nevada, the most significant dip was reported by South Shore casinos at Lake Tahoe. Total win there was just $18.5 million, down 15% from last April. The culprit was a decrease of more than 40% in penny, quarter and dollar slots, resulting in a win decrease of 23.1%.

That more than offset the 19% increase in table game win.

The Carson Valley area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, managed a small increase of 2.23%, raking in $11.8 million. The vast majority, $11.5 million, came from slot play, particularly penny slots and multi-denominational machines that, together, produced $10.1 million.

But the total was hurt by an 11.9% decrease in win from the 21 tables to just $136,000.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay reported total win of $1.8 million. That is a $111,000 decrease from a year ago. Both slot and table game win were down in April. But North Shore is still 3.4% ahead of calendar 2021.

Washoe County non-restricted gaming totals were down 2.4%, or $2.1 million, in April to $85.3 million. While Reno casinos posted an increase of six-tenths, Sparks, North Shore and the balance of county were all down.

Table game win was up 13.7% or $1.5 million. But that wasn’t enough to offset the 4.7%, $3.6 million decrease in slot win.

In Churchill County, the 10 non-restricted gaming licensees reported a 5.58% decrease in total win to $2.38 million. Penny and multi-denominational slots both took big hits and those devices account for the vast majority of slot play in Churchill.

Area Win Percentage Change

Statewide $1.128 billion – 8.57%

Carson Valley $11.85 million -2.23%

South Shore $18.49 million -15%

North Shore $1.8 million -5.77%

Washoe County $85.29 million -2.44%

Reno $62.2 million 0.57%

Clark County $960.48 billion 10.99%

The Strip $593.46 million 22.78%