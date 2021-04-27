Nevada gaming win bounces back in March to over $1 billion

For the first time since the pandemic began, gaming win exceeded $1 billion in March.

Total win was $1.066 billion, a 72.6%, $449 million increase over March of 2020 when casinos were ordered closed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Gaming Control Board analyst Mike Lawton said that is the highest total win since February 2013.

That puts fiscal year win at just 17.7% below the previous fiscal year at this point.

In the Carson Valley reporting area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, total win was $11.97 million. That is the highest total win in the Carson Valley area’s history and a 130.3% increase over last March when Carson casinos brought in just $5.2 million.

Carson wasn’t alone. Downtown Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip, balance of Clark County and Elko County also set all-time win records in March.

South Shore casinos at Stateline saw an increase of 166% from a year earlier to more than $24 million. Likewise, tiny North Shore had a 176% increase to just over $2 million.

Churchill County reported $2.5 million in win, a 111% increase.

Washoe County’s total win was $83.1 million, a 152.6% increase. Of that, $59 million was from Reno casinos.

While most rural markets have been recovering steadily since casinos reopened nine months ago, the Las Vegas Strip was suffering, limping along at just over half the win before the pandemic. But in March, the Strip reported a 67.2% increase compared to last March, raking in $501.4 million.

Slot win increased 64.8% in March, accounting for $772 million of the total. Lawton said that is the second highest total slot win in state history.

Baccarat win was up as well but by a more modest 58.5% to $68.2 million.