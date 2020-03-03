Nevada gaming win breaks $1 billion in January, Lake Tahoe markets split

January Area Win Percentage Change Statewide $1.038 billion 5.48% Carson Valley $8.68 million -1.85% South Shore $20.16 million 17.9% North Shore $1.6 million -6.85% Washoe County $65.5 million 7.78% Reno $47.5 million 7.46% Clark County $904.5 million 5.07% The Strip $572.1 million 7.49%

Nevada gaming licensees broke the $1 billion total win mark in January, reporting a 5.5% increase compared to January 2019.

That is the eighth time total win has surpassed $1 billion in the past 12 months.

But Gaming Control Board Analyst Mike Lawton said that number — $1.038 billion — comes with a caveat. The total was likely fattened up a bit by the fact that Chinese New Year was in January this year but February in 2019. When that happens, January and February have to be analyzed together since Baccarat in particular may be down next month.

Lawton said it was a very good month overall because the gains weren’t tied to just Baccarat but spread across the board. Even without Baccarat, statewide win would have been up 4.2% for the month.

Game and Table win was up 12.1% or $39.5 million to $365.7 million, buoyed by a 17%, $16.3 million gain in Baccarat. Blackjack win was up 6.9%, Roulette up 17.6% and sports book win grew by 36% compared to a year ago.

Games volume was up 22.8% to $2.9 billion.

Slots also did well in January, winning $672.5 million, a 2.2% gain. Slot win is up 3.2% for the fiscal year so far on coin in volume of $9.4 billion, a 6.6% growth. The state has not recorded 11 consecutive increases in slot volume.

The Tahoe markets were split with North Shore down but South Shore up. North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay reported a decrease of 6.9% or $118,000 to $1.6 million. That is the area’s fourth consecutive decrease and the area is now down 6.2% for the fiscal year.

But South Shore casinos at Stateline reported a 17.9%, $3.1 million increase to $20.2 million. Slot win increased 9.1%, $1.2 million. Game and Table win was up 44.4% or $1.9 million. Most of that increase, $1.5 million, came from the blackjack tables.

Washoe County reported $65.5 million in win, a 7.8%, $4.7 million increase. Lawton credited better weather and an extra weekend day compared to January 2019.

Washoe is now up 1.3% for the fiscal year.

The Carson Valley Area won $8.7 million. That is down 1.9% or $163,000 but Lawton said Carson Valley, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, was up against a very difficult comparison since total win was up 9% a year ago.

Carson has now suffered three consecutive decreases and is down a bit more than a half percent for the fiscal year. The primary culprit was game and table play which was down a fraction over 20% ($88,000) on volumes that were down more than 27%.

Finally, Churchill County reported $1,861,000 in total win for the month. That is a 7.48% increase over the previous January. The increase came despite a 46% decrease in table games, race and sports book win. But those games make up just a tiny percentage of total win in Churchill — some $22,000.

That decrease was completely overwhelmed by increases in slot win, particularly the multi-denominational and penny machines.

Lawton said there are two new categories of betting to report as of January.

For the first time, he said they broke out mobile sports betting. Turns out bets on phones, tablets and computers made up 49% of total sports wagers —$245.8 million of the total $502 million wagered.

The second new category as of January is hockey betting that he said is now broken out because of Las Vegas’s NHL team, the Golden Knights. Hockey brought in $1.1 million for the casinos during the month on $24.1 million in total wagers.