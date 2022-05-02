Nevada gaming win tops $1 billion for 13 straight months
Nevada Appeal
Gaming win again topped $1 billion in March — for the 13th month in a row.
Total win for the month was $1.355 billion. That is a 26.8% increase compared to March 2021 and the second highest monthly win of all time, just a hair under the $1.359 billion reported last July.
For the nine months of this fiscal year, win is up 51.7% over the same period last year.
More than half of total win was generated on the Las Vegas Strip — $746.2 million.
Games win was $452.2 million, up 53% from a year ago. Baccarat win of $131.7 million helped. That is an increase of 93.2%.
The Carson Valley Area, which includes valley portions of Douglas County as well as the capital, saw a decrease of 1.8% to $11.8 million. The culprit was game and table win that fell 46.7%. Gamblers actually bet more on table games than a year ago but the casino hold percentage fell from 15.25% to 7.93%.
South Shore casinos at Stateline increased compared to March 2021 by 5.6% to a total of $25.4 million.
Slot win fell 8.1% or $1.5 million but game and table win rose 47.5% or $2.8 million compared to a year ago.
Game and table win was helped considerably by a $4.2 million increase in “Other Games,” small market code for Baccarat play.
The North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay didn’t fare as well, seeing a decrease of 1.1% to $2 million for the month. While game and table win increased nearly 21%, a 5% decrease in slot win erased that gain.
Washoe County saw a 9.2% increase to $84.7 million. That is 1.9% higher than a year ago. Both slot win and game and table win increased compared to a year ago.
Churchill County casinos reported a decrease of 2.2% in win. Total win by Churchill’s 10 non-restricted licensees was $2.45 million.
Area Win Percentage Change
Statewide $1.355 billion – 26.83%
Carson Valley $11.77 million -1.75%
South Shore $25.43 million 5.58%
North Shore $2 million -1.14%
Washoe County $84.7 million 1.93%
Reno $59.76 million 1.25%
Clark County $1.17 billion 31.7%
The Strip $746.2 million 48.8%
