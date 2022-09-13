Nevada gets $101 million windfall for road work

STATELINE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday received word it will get a $101 million increase in federal highway administration funding this year.

The money was awarded as part of the program taking federal highway funds from states that were unable to use their allotment and awarding it to states that have shovel-ready projects they were unable to fund through their original budgets.

NDOT Director Kristina Swallow said Nevada has numerous road, highway and bridge projects ready to use the added federal funds. She said the $101 million is the most money Nevada has ever received through the reauthorization process, increasing NDOT’s initial funding for the year by 25%.

But she said despite that amount of new money, the state Highway Fund faces an annual deficit of more than $500 million.