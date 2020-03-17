Nevada Gov. Sisolak orders all non-essential businesses to close, including casinos

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.

AP photo

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak asked for the closure of all non-essential businesses across the state, which includes casinos and all gaming activity.

Sisolak made the announcement Tuesday evening at a press conference in Las Vegas where he emphatically told Nevadans to stay home.

Sisolak said all gaming activity is shutdown effective at midnight and that all establishments should close by noon Wednesday.

Essential businesses — such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, gas stations, banks, fire, police, transit, healthcare and social services — are allowed to remain open.

Non-essential businesses should close for 30 days, Sisolak said.

“Additional steps must be taken immediately,” Sisolak said to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants will be able to provide takeout and delivery service but no in-premise dining will be allowed.

“You are being told not to go out,” Sisolak said and repeated it twice to get his point across.

All gatherings should be canceled – including play dates and weddings.

“It is not a vacation,” Sisolak said, and added that every social contact increases risk.

Sisolak urged Nevadans to signup for unemployment online at http://ui.nv.gov/.

Nevada has reported more than 55 cases of the virus so far, including a death. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Nevada’s online health insurance exchange announced Tuesday that it had opened a special open enrollment window where people could sign up to get insurance if they don’t have it through an employer, starting Tuesday and running through April 15.

Other states to shut down bars, restaurants include: Florida, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Washington — have ordered the closure of bars, restaurants and wineries in their states to stem the spread of the virus.

The Nevada Appeal contributed to this report.