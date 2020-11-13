Nevada Gov. Sisolak tests positive for coronavirus

STATELINE, Nev. — As part of a regular testing protocol, Gov. Steve Sisolak underwent routine coronavirus testing on Friday in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. The Governor also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time.

At this time, the Governor is not experiencing any symptoms. Earlier this week, the Governor expressed feeling fatigue, however he attributed this to hisschedule. No other symptoms were experienced.

“It was important to me to notify Nevadans as soon as possible of my positive COVID-19 test results,” he said in a statement. “I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process. Shortly after the test result came back, I underwent a disease investigation interview with Carson City Health and Human Services.“

Sisolak thanked the health care workers who helped him.

“With my case, I want to underscore the importance of Nevadans to stay at home as much as they possibly can at this time,” he said. “There were more than 1,800 new cases identified in Nevada yesterday and cases are growing at a rate of 1.3 percent or, 1,402 new cases per day.”

Prior to today’s test, the Governor has received negative results on all previous tests – including his last two regular COVID tests conducted Nov. 2 and Nov. 6.

Consistent with guidelines from the CDC and the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the Governor will isolate and continue to monitor his symptoms. He will receive daily monitoring provided by the Local Health Authority, in addition to regular check-ins from a local physician.

The Governor has been interviewed by state and local public health officials and has also proactively reached out to those who may have been close contacts. Formal contact tracing efforts are underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.

All public events have been canceled at this time. The Governor remains in constant contact with his staff and his Cabinet and the work of the Governor’s Office will continue remotely.

The Governor was last in the Carson City office on Thursday, November 12. Out of an abundance of caution, all staff in the Carson City office transitioned to work from home status today. Any staff members deemed close contacts through the contact tracing process will remain in quarantine for the full period in compliance with CDC guidelines and must receive a negative test result before returning to the office upon completion of their full quarantine period.

All relevant staff members will continue to self-monitor for symptoms and quarantine at this time – including staying at home and separating themselves from others, in accordance with public health guidelines. Those staffers will be working from home and are able to conduct their regular business during this time.

The Governor’s Office has followed all public health and safety protocols including temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.