Nevada government agencies join outdoor recreation agreement
A dozen federal and state agencies met in Genoa on Wednesday to sign the “Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship.”
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the agreement is a huge victory for all Nevada families and visitors that will further collective efforts to protect the environment, combat climate change, strengthen recreation and ecotourism efforts and ensure access for all people to the state’s recreational opportunities.
He said the goal is to create a strategic plan to advance sustainable outdoor recreation and to support healthy communities and a vibrant economy as well as promote environmental stewardship.
He was joined by a half dozen state officials representing departments including Conservation and Natural Resources, the Outdoor Recreation Division, State Parks, Wildlife, the Tourism Department and Department of Transportation.
Federal signatories represented the National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Reclamation.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User