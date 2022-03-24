Nevada government agencies join outdoor recreation agreement

A dozen federal and state agencies met in Genoa on Wednesday to sign the “Nevada Agreement for Recreation Shared Stewardship.”

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said the agreement is a huge victory for all Nevada families and visitors that will further collective efforts to protect the environment, combat climate change, strengthen recreation and ecotourism efforts and ensure access for all people to the state’s recreational opportunities.

He said the goal is to create a strategic plan to advance sustainable outdoor recreation and to support healthy communities and a vibrant economy as well as promote environmental stewardship.

He was joined by a half dozen state officials representing departments including Conservation and Natural Resources, the Outdoor Recreation Division, State Parks, Wildlife, the Tourism Department and Department of Transportation.

Federal signatories represented the National Park Service, USDA Forest Service, BLM, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Reclamation.